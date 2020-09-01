Prosecutors review actions of 4 LAPD officers at protests; LAPD investigating why some were told to take off bodycams

Prosecutors are reviewing the actions of four LAPD officers during recent protests. Above, LAPD headquarters. (Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)

Prosecutors are reviewing allegations of misconduct by four Los Angeles police officers during protests in the city in early June, according to law enforcement officials.

The LAPD also is investigating why some police supervisors told officers to take off their body cameras during the protests, officials said.

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday, but staff in L.A. County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey’s Justice System Integrity Division are reviewing the four officers’ actions after being forwarded their names by LAPD internal affairs detectives, officials said Tuesday. The division investigates police misconduct.

Josh Rubenstein, an LAPD spokesman, said the four officers were involved in an arrest for an alleged curfew violation on June 1 in Van Nuys. The city was under nightly curfews at the time in response to widespread protests of police brutality against Black people, and due to other acts of arson, burglary, and vandalism at and around the protests, including that day in the Van Nuys area.

