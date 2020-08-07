Prosecutors review case after man alleges LAPD officers planted gun during 2018 arrest

Los Angeles County prosecutors are reviewing a case in which two city police officers allegedly lied about a traffic stop and planted a gun into evidence to justify a man’s arrest in 2018.

The man, Dahmeer Williams, alleged in a complaint to the LAPD and in a lawsuit filed this week that he was falsely arrested and forced to spend more than a month behind bars before video footage from the scene cast doubt on the officers’ version of events.

The case sparked an internal affairs investigation, police said, and has since been referred to prosecutors in the Justice System Integrity Division in Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey’s office, her office confirmed.

“The case has been submitted to JSID and is under review,” said Greg Risling, a spokesman for Lacey. He declined to comment further.

