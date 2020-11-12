Prosecutors seek $10-million fine, up to 13 years in prison for Arcadia Trump donor

Imaad Zuberi, left, leaves the federal courthouse in Los Angeles with his attorney Thomas O’Brien, right, on Nov. 22, 2019. (Brian Melley / Associated Press)

Federal prosecutors want a Los Angeles venture capitalist to spend years in prison and pay millions in fines for an array of crimes, including obstructing an investigation into President Trump’s inaugural committee and concealing work he did lobbying for foreign groups.

In a filing this week in U.S. District Court, prosecutors asked a judge to sentence Imaad Zuberi, 50, to between 10 and nearly 13 years in prison. They also are seeking a $10-million fine and more than $15 million in unpaid taxes.

Zuberi, who lives in Arcadia, pleaded guilty in June to obstructing the inquiry into contributions to the committee that put on the president’s 2017 inauguration. And last year, he pleaded guilty to separate charges of tax evasion, as well as federal lobbying and campaign finance violations. He is scheduled to be sentenced for all the crimes on Nov. 30.

Zuberi’s attorney, Thomas P. O’Brien, expressed surprise at the government’s sentencing recommendation.

