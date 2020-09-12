Prosecutors to consider criminal charges for L.A. firefighter who punched handcuffed man on gurney

A still from body camera footage released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a city firefighter near a restrained detainee on a hospital gurney before he repeatedly punched the man in March 2019.

The Los Angeles Police Department will refer to prosecutors for possible criminal charges a 2019 incident in which an L.A. firefighter punched a restrained detainee in the head, police officials said Friday.

The announcement, released alongside previously unpublished body-camera footage of the incident, marks an abrupt shift in a case that had lingered unresolved for 18 months until The Times received a tip about it in August and published two articles detailing what occurred.

Firefighter Derek Farrow, who had previously rejected internal punishment in the matter in favor of going before a disciplinary panel, instead accepted a 12-day suspension from the Fire Department late last month — one day after The Times’ first article was published, internal records show.

He declined to comment Friday through a union representative. Domingo Albarran Jr. said Farrow wants to put the incident behind him and didn’t feel he would receive a fair hearing given the current atmosphere — in which protesters across the country have called for greater accountability from police and other public safety officials.

