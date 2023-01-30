A one-day prostitution sting in Claremont resulted in 16 arrests, according to police.

The operation took place Friday in the area of Indian Hill Blvd. the 10 Freeway, and came after police received “multiple complaints” from residents and businesses owners, Claremont Police said in a news release.

“During the operation, four undercover officers who posed as prostitutes were solicited by subjects, “Johns” who sought to engage in commercial sexual acts,” police said.

Once the undercover officers were solicited, the “Johns” were arrested, booked, and later released pending appearances at Pomona Superior Court.

The “Johns” range in age from 22 to 72, police said. Soliciting a prostitute is a misdemeanor offense.

Claremont is located on the eastern edge of Los Angeles County 30 miles east of downtown L.A.