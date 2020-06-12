Protest workout held against racism at Torrance park where woman was filmed unleashing racist rants

Hundreds of people gathered at Charles H. Wilson Park in Torrance to denounce racism on Friday, two days after video surfaced of a white woman delivering a racially-charged tirade against an Asian woman at that very same park.

The group participated in a protest workout, demonstrating solidarity with “their South Bay neighbor” who was targeted while working out, according to Social Bay Social, which helped organize the event.

The young woman had been exercising at the park, located at 2200 Crenshaw Blvd., when another woman wearing a hat and sunglasses complained she was blocking the stairs and launches into a racist tirade.

“Go back to whatever (expletive) Asian country you belong in,” the woman could be heard shouting in the video, which went viral on Wednesday. “This is not your place. This is not your home. We do not want you here.”

The Torrance community is now rallying around the young woman, coming together to stand up against racism and hate. About 200 people were on hand for the morning workout.

Participants in Friday’s event were encouraged to dress in black, a nod to a comment made during the verbal harassment. The footage showed the victim being taunted for wearing black to work out on a hot California day.

“I just think the show of love here will make more people think twice before saying those kind of words,” said one woman, who showed up to the event wearing a T-shirt that read, “We Need More Love.”

“I think it’s so important for people to speak up, to really spread the message to all those who have hate in this world, that really we just want to be one world, one community,” she said.

Since the first video went viral, the woman whose comments sparked outrage has been linked to two other incidents, including another one where she could be heard yelling racial insults against an Asian person at Wilson Park.

A Torrance police sergeant confirmed to KTLA that the department has opened an investigation, but declined to comment further. They have not released the woman’s name.