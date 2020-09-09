Protesters and sheriff’s deputies clash in South L.A. for 4th night over Dijon Kizzee’s fatal shooting

People run from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies dispersing a crowd of demonstrators gathered to protest again in the wake of Dijon Kizzee’s killing, outside the South LA sheriff’s station on Sept. 8, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

For the fourth straight night, protesters clashed with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday over the recent killing of a Black man by two deputies.

On Aug. 31, deputies fatally shot Dijon Kizzee following a pursuit the deputies started when they said they saw Kizzee commit an unspecified moving violation on a bicycle. Sheriff’s deputies opened fire after, authorities allege, Kizzee punched one of them in the face, dropped a handgun that was concealed in a bundle of clothes and then “made a motion toward” the weapon.

In the days following the killing, protests erupted in the Westmont neighborhood where Kizzee died and outside the South L.A. sheriff’s outpost where the deputies who killed him are stationed. Deputies on Monday fired so-called less-lethal munitions at protesters after authorities declared an unlawful assembly and ordered the demonstrators to leave. Sheriff Alex Villanueva was at the scene of Monday night’s protest.

On Tuesday, protesters again massed near the South L.A. station — although the Sheriff’s Department this time had blocked off the stretch of Imperial Highway where the station is located. A crowd of about 100 people gathered just east of the station at around 7 p.m., near Normandie Avenue, according to Michelle Xai, one of the protesters.

