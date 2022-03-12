Protesters call for Long Beach bar to shut down following deadly hit-and-run

A peaceful yet vocal demonstration against a Long Beach bar was held Saturday afternoon.

The crowd gathered for a march and rally with people holding banners and posters calling for Bottoms Up Tavern to be boarded up and shut down, claiming the customers who visit there have seriously and negatively impacted the neighborhood.

The bar is right across the street from a memorial at an apartment building that marks the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a father and his young daughter.

A truck crashed into the apartment building killing 41-year-old Jose and 3 year-old Samantha Palacios. Long Beach police have identified 24 year-old Octavio Montano Islas as the suspected hit-and-run driver in the deadly crash along Rose Avenue on March 1. Investigators say he bolted from the pickup truck and has not been found.

Demonstrators said these two locations are connected.

Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run crash is asked to contact the Long Beach Police at 562-435-6711 or submit an online tip at lacrimestoppers.org.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend News at 5 on March 12, 2022.