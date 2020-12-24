Protesters criticize Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz for refusing to wear mask during food drive

While helping load frozen turkeys onto a vehicle, Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz, center, was repeatedly asked by local activist Victor Valladares, with megaphone, why he wasn’t wearing a mask.(Raul Roa / Daily Pilot via Los Angeles Times)

Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz continues to be a lightning rod during the pandemic for refusing to wear a mask at public events.

The issue resurfaced Wednesday when Ortiz and other volunteers handed out food in the Oak View Community Center parking lot and were met by a small band of protesters.

“As a kid growing up, a couple of my buddies lived in this neighborhood and I lived downtown,” Ortiz said. “It felt like I fit in here, and I always gave to charity every Christmastime. … It was a good opportunity.”

Oak View community activist Victor Valladares attended the event and criticized Ortiz, the top vote-getter in the last City Council election, for his positions on disease transmission and other topics.

