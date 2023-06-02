At Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood, days of controversy over a Pride month event came to a head Friday morning, though it remains to be seen if this will be the end of the debate over teaching LGBTQ topics at schools.

For Pride month, teachers will read students Mary Hoffman’s book “The Great Big Book of Families,” which Goodreads called “a celebration of the diverse fabric of kith and kin the world over.”

The Los Angeles Unified School District agreed, telling KTLA last month that the event is intended to highlight diversity.

Some parents, however, claim the discussion of same-sex relationships and other topics during the Gay Pride and Rainbow Day assembly is not appropriate for children and should be taught at home by parents, not at school by teachers. They’re at the school Friday morning to protest the assembly.

An Instagram account called Saticoy Elementary Parents has promoted Friday’s protest, saying the subject matter is “an inappropriate topic for our kids!”

Parents in support of the assembly were also present to support the school and the LGBTQ community, and city and school district police were on scene to “facilitate a peaceful and lawful exercise of constitutional rights,” the Los Angeles Police Department said on Twitter.

The two sides were separated by officers while they traded arguments and insults. The opponents of the assembly held signs alleging that the supporters were “sexualizing” and grooming children for pedophiles.

Counter-protesters supported a Pride month assembly at Saticoy Elementary School on June 2, 2023. (KTLA)

Parents protested a Pride month assembly at Saticoy Elementary School on June 2, 2023. (KTLA)

Parents protested a Pride month event at Saticoy Elementary School on June 2, 2023. (KTLA)

One supporter of the assembly, meanwhile, interrupted KTLA’s interview with an opponent to accuse reporter Eric Spillman of “platforming fascists and bigots.”

Further complicating the issue, late last month, a Pride flag was discovered to have been burned at the school.

Police are investigating the incident as a “vandalism hate crime,” but no suspects have been identified.

Protesters against the assembly have denied responsibility for the flag burning.