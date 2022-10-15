Demonstrators continue to call for the resignation of the two Los Angeles City Council members heard on a leaked tape in which racist and derogatory remarks were made.

Protestors marched through the streets of downtown Los Angeles demanding accountability from Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo.

In addition to the rally, which was led by leaders from Indigenous communities across California, protesters gathered at the home of de León in Boyle Heights.

It was the second day demonstrators gathered at the councilman’s home.

So far, the two council members have resisted calls to step down following the leaked audio of racist remarks made during a redistricting meeting last year. Comments made by former Council President Nury Martinez led to her resignation four days ago. Ron Herrera, an L.A. County labor leader who was also heard on the leaked recording, resigned days earlier.

“It’s a shame it starts from the top,” one protester said. “What kind of example are we teaching our kids?”

“I would think they would have a better understanding of the community they were serving,” another said.

Cedillo and de León were part of the conversation. Neither have made any public statements in days.

Protesters and demonstrators continued to call for their resignations, saying they cannot hide from their constituents forever.

Cedillo will be gone in the coming months after losing his reelection bid, but demonstrators say they want him out immediately.

“I’m very surprised it’s taking so long and it has to come to all this to make them resign,” a demonstrator told KTLA.

The voices of disgruntled Angelenos is the latest in a growing chorus calling for all those involved to resign. Both Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden have called for the council members to step down.

The California Department of Justice is now investigating the city’s redistricting process thanks to the scandal that erupted over the audio recording.

The acting City Council President Mitch O’Farrell says the charter allows the council to strip the men of their official duties, but cannot force them to resign. That would require a special election.