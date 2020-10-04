Protesters gather in Hollywood to call for broader media coverage of Azerbaijan, Armenia clashes

A large crowd of Armenian Americans gathered outside the CNN building in Hollywood Saturday to call for fair and broader media coverage of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The protesters arrived in Hollywood around 4 p.m. and the crowd swelled to more than 100 people. By 6:30 p.m., a small group had blocked in the intersection of Sunset and Vine boulevards.

Several people spoke to the crowd, calling for more coverage from CNN and other media outlets and denouncing the attacks in the separatist territory.

“They are still continuing to perpetrate genocide against the Armenian people. Azerbaijan and Turkey need to be held to account for the genocidal aggression and the international media has a role to play in holding those actors to account and holding leaders to account, to ensure that Azerbaijan and Turkey are condemned unequivocally,” said Alex Galitsky, communications director for the Armenian National Committee of America.

Fighting broke out on Sept. 27 in the region and is some of the worst in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas since the end of a war in 1994.

The fighting is the biggest escalation in years in the decades-long dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh, an unrecognized autonomous region bordering Armenia and Azerbaijan and controlled by local ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia. The region is is home to about 150,000 people, about 95% of whom are Armenians.

Cease-fire calls have come from around the globe.

Los Angeles is home to the largest Armenian community outside the country and there have been several large demonstrations in the city in recent days.

Protesters in Hollywood raised Armenian flags and chanted “CNN tell the truth.”

“Azerbaijan and Turkey has started a completely unprovoked war… This is, again, a genocide because when you have civilians involved, when you have human life, when they are not fighters and they are not soldiers, you are discussing a massacre,” said protester Natalie Samargian, who said she was concerned about her brothers and sisters in Armenia.

The heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces this week has killed dozens and left scores wounded.

Azerbaijan’s president said late Saturday that his troops had taken a town and several villages while Armenian officials claimed their troops inflicted heavy casualties.

Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanian said intensive fighting was “taking place place along the entire front line” on Saturday and that Armenian forces had shot down three planes.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry denied any planes being shot down and said Armenian personnel had shelled civilian territory. Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said his country’s army ”raised the flag” in the town of Madagiz and taken seven villages.