A small group of protesters came together in Gardena’s Rowley Park Sunday to honor fathers killed in violent police encounters.

The Father’s Day demonstration saw protesters to sing songs and take a knee amid the recent civil unrest sparked by the in-custody killing of George Floyd, who died after being pinned beneath a Minneapolis police officer’s knee.

Kareen Wynter reports from Rowley Park for the KTLA 5 News on June 21, 2020.