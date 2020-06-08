More than 1,000 protesters march through Glendale, hold vigil for victims of racial injustice

Demonstrators took to the streets of Glendale Sunday to protest police violence, and to hold a candlelight vigil in honor of victims of racial injustice.

The protest began around 3 p.m. at Doran Park and marchers made their way to Perkins Plaza at Glendale City Hall, chanting, “No justice, no peace.” There, community members and faith leaders addressed a crowd of more than 1,000 people, officials said.

“Black lives do matter… It’s great to see people from different nationalities, cultures coming together,” Michael Easley, who participated in the demonstration, told KTLA. “You can tell this is the new America. America feels like ‘enough is enough.'”

Members of the Armenian National Committee of America passed out water bottles and snacks to those marching.

“We are against racial injustice and condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” said Verginie Touloumian, community outreach director of the advocacy group. “We stand and join those from around the nation seeking justice.”

The vigil that followed the march honored George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, and all those who have fallen victim to racial injustice.

No arrests were made in relation to the protest, according to Sgt. Christian Hauptmann of the Glendale Police Department.

“It was very peaceful. They did exactly what they said they were going to do,” he said. “No one caused any problems.”

Organizers urged participants to practice social distancing and to wear facial coverings as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, with 1,059 positive cases in Glendale as of Sunday and 94 deaths, according to county data.

Thousands in #Glendale march on city hall demanding an end to racial injustice.



This is an historic moment for Glendale – a former sundown town & headquarters of the American #Nazi Party.



There’s no place for racism in Glendale. It’s time for our city’s silence to end. pic.twitter.com/GB339LD90T — Alex Galitsky (@algalitsky) June 7, 2020