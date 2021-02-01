Protesters may get free-speech area to stop them from blocking vaccine access at Dodger Stadium

Thomas Miller jogs by demonstrators at a rally, organized by Shop Mask Free Los Angeles, to protest the COVID-19 vaccine, masks and lockdowns on Sunset Boulevard near Dodger Stadium on Jan. 30, 2021. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles officials on Monday expressed anger at anti-vaccine protesters who temporarily blocked the vaccine distribution center at Dodger Stadium on Saturday and said they hoped to avoid future disruptions.

“I was very upset and disheartened,” L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis said of the disruption to the vaccination efforts.

Solis said authorities will set up space for protesters in the future who can share their viewpoints but “won’t disrupt” the traffic flow.

”I understand people have 1st Amendment rights. … But when you become disruptive and actually create more problems through congestion, traffic jams or hostility in a manner that is not conducive, then I would want to have our public safety officials involved and to be there to protect all that are involved,” Solis said.

