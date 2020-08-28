Protesters plaster signs at LAPD chief’s home during another night of demonstrations

Demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles in another round of protests, and one group plastered signs at LAPD Chief Michel Moore’s home Thursday night amid the continuing nationwide outcry following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

After making their way inside the gated community in Porter Ranch where Moore lives, a number of protesters attached posters to the front of the police chief’s residence before leaving the area, according to video of the incident.

Related Content 10 arrested in downtown L.A. protest over shooting of Jacob Blake

Some of the signs read, “Fire Chief Moore,” “Defund LAPD Now” and “Prosecute Killer Cops.”

The group Black Future Project — one of many new activist groups that sprang up in L.A. amid the protests the followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis — staged the action, according to social media. One protester reportedly broke a lamp beside Moore’s driveway as the group left.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.