A protest is planned in Malibu Friday to demand safety improvements along the Pacific Coast Highway where four Pepperdine University students were struck and killed by a speeding car earlier this week.

The demonstration is set to take place at 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of PCH and Topanga Canyon Boulevard. Demonstrators say they are calling for various improvements on the roadway, including speed cameras, lower speed limits and more active patrols by law enforcement.

Ted Vaill, a Malibu resident and one of the organizers of the protest, said he’s lived in the area for more than 50 years and has his own number of close calls.

Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams died when authorities say a speeding driver hit them on the Pacific Coast Highway roughly four miles east of the school.

Authorities on Oct. 18, 2023, investigate a fatal crash in Malibu that occurred one day earlier. (KTLA)

Debris is seen along the Pacific Coast Highway, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Malibu, Calif. Tuesday. A 22-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a crash in Malibu killed four women, who are believed to be college students, and injured two others, officials said Wednesday. The six pedestrians were struck at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday along Pacific Coast Highway about 4 miles (6.4 km) east of Pepperdine University, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Fire crews and police at the scene of a crash that killed 4 Pepperdine students in Malibu, California on Oct. 17, 2023. (KTLA)

A member of the Malibu community emergency response team and a volunteer with the Arson Watch program, Vaill says more needs to be done, especially increasing the law enforcement presence along the scenic and iconic roadway.

On Thursday, the Pepperdine community mourned the loss of the four women, all of whom were seniors at the Seaver College of Liberal Arts.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, 22-year-old Fraser Bohm was speeding in a dark grey BMW sedan westbound on the PCH when he lost control and swerved toward the shoulder of the road, striking parked vehicles and the group of young women.

The students were pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were hospitalized with various injuries. Bohm is currently out of police custody as the investigation progresses.

The wreck happened on a stretch of road known to locals as “Dead Man’s Curve.”

Vaill said many of those in attendance for Friday’s protest are expected to make their way to the Malibu City Council meeting on Monday to continue applying pressure on the elected officials tasked with keeping residents of the city safe.