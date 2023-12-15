A group of protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza were blocking streets near the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday night.

The protesters were blocking traffic near an airport entrance at the intersection of Vicksburg Avenue and 96th Street at around 5 p.m.

At one point, the group was seen walking over the 96th Street bridge, impacting access for rideshare drivers.

“Due to protests going on nearby @flyLAXairport, access for Uber and Lyft has been impacted,” LAX officials said in a statement. “The 96th Street bridge is being impacted as well.”

The demonstrators are calling for an end to the war between Hamas and Israel that began on Oct. 7 and has claimed over 18,500 lives so far.

So far, no other impacts to airport entrances have been reported.

“We thank everyone for their patience,” LAX officials said.

This developing story will be updated.