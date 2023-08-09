A protest in the eastbound lanes of the 134 Freeway in Glendale brought traffic to a standstill Wednesday night and prompted officials with the California Highway Patrol to issue a SigAlert.

The large group of protesters, who were trying to bring attention to the plight of Armenians in Artsakh, were seen using cars and semi-trucks to block the roadway. The group continued to occupy the freeway even after CHP officers ordered them to leave.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed protesters laying large signs across the road addressed to U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff, who represents California’s 30th District.

Protesters hoping to bring attention to the plight of Armenians in Artsahk, blocked eastbound lanes of the 134 Freeway in Glendale on Aug. 9, 2023. (KTLA)

Issued at 9 p.m., the SigAlert on SR-134 began at Central Avenue and was scheduled to last for three hours.