Protests outside Jeff Bezo’s Beverly Hills mansion demand better working conditions, higher wages

Workers and advocates in Beverly Hills protest Amazon’s working conditions on Oct. 4, 2020. Amazon worker Derrick Palmer, right, helps carry a “Tax Bezos” banner during a march to Bezos’ mansion to lobby for higher wages, the right to unionize and a series of reforms in the way the company handles the COVID-19 crisis. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Demonstrators on Sunday marched to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Beverly Hills mansion, protesting company working conditions during the COVID-19 crisis and calling for higher wages, free healthcare and child care for employees.

Protesters rallied at Will Rogers Memorial Park in Beverly Hills, then marched to the gates of Bezos’ home, carrying signs and chanting “Tax Bezos.”

The demonstration was sponsored by the Congress of Essential Workers, a collective of servers, teachers and warehouse employees, and led by the group’s founder, Chris Smalls, a former Amazon warehouse manager who said he was fired in March after organizing a work stoppage over the company’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You don’t need Jeff Bezos. He needs us,” he said through a bullhorn during the protest.

