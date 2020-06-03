Protests planned for Newport Beach Wednesday after series of tense standoffs at South Coast Plaza

There was a series of standoffs between protesters and police at a rally at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa on June 1, 2020. (Ben Brazil / Los Angeles Times)

At least four protests were scheduled Wednesday in Newport Beach after similar demonstrations were held at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa as well as in Anaheim, Brea and Santa Ana in the previous days.

On Monday, there was a series of tense standoffs between police and protesters outside South Coast Plaza.

Protesters originally met at Bear Street and Sunflower Avenue across from the upscale shopping mall about 8 p.m. to demonstrate against racism and Minneapolis police officers’ involvement in the May 25 death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.

The crowd gathered in defiance of a second overnight curfew put in place by city officials after looting and rioting shook neighboring Huntington Beach and Santa Ana over the weekend. A few incidents of looting occurred in Santa Ana, but demonstrations were largely peaceful.

