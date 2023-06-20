Demonstrators plan to protest outside the Glendale Unified School District board meeting Tuesday evening, weeks after fights broke out amid another meeting discussing Pride curriculum.

At least three people were arrested during the June 6 rally that turned violent.

Demonstrators from both sides had showed up that night to support or protest the school board’s meeting for a consideration resolution on the LGBTQ+ curriculum.

Advocates said LGBTQ+ representation is important when it comes to inclusion in school studies, while opponents said that while some didn’t oppose the LGBTQ+ community, they didn’t want the content to be introduced to children.

Barriers were set up to contain the crowds, and a dispersal order was issued until an unlawful assembly was declared.

On Tuesday, cones, barricades and no parking signs were already set up hours before the 5 p.m. meeting.

Demonstrators plan to speak during the meeting, which will not focus on the LGBTQ+ issue.

In a statement, the GUSD Supt. Vivian Ekchian said the district is committed to children and their educations.

“In Glendale Unified, we are committed to providing a safe, inclusive environment where every child can learn and thrive. We follow all laws and policies established by the California Legislature and Department of Education,” the statement read.

Glendale police said they are aware of the protests and while they “respect and honor” the right to peacefully protests, their job is to keep everyone safe.

“Our duty is to safeguard and defend the Constitutional rights of every community member, including creating an environment that enables everyone to exercise their First Amendment rights safely and securely,” police said in a statement.

Officials reminded anyone participating in the protests that violence will not be tolerated.

“Any groups or individuals wishing to engage in violence or criminal activity will be swiftly identified and arrested by the Glendale Police Department,” authorities said.

