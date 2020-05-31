Protesters return to downtown L.A. in largely peaceful gathering at Pershing Square

Hundreds of demonstrators again took the streets of downtown Los Angeles Sunday to demand justice and call for change following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

A large group of protesters assembled at Pershing Square on Sunday afternoon before beginning a march through the downtown area, according to aerial footage from the scene.

The demonstration appeared largely peaceful, although there was a tense moment shortly after 3 p.m. when a police SUV became involved in a collision with two protesters, footage showed.

The pedestrians fell to the ground and immediately got back up. Others chased after the police vehicle and appeared to throw objects at it as it quickly backed up, turned around and sped away.

More than 500 National Guard troops arrived in L.A. overnight to assist local authorities in maintaining order. Another 500 were sent to greater Los Angeles County.

CURFEW: A city-wide curfew will again be in place again tonight from 8:00pm tonight until 5:30am Monday. All residents must stay home, indoors and off the streets. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 31, 2020

A demonstrator kneels in front of a Police line in Downtown Los Angeles on May 30, 2020, during a protest against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)