Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica is asking for the public’s help to identify a patient.

The patient is described as a man in his mid-60s with graying light brown eyebrows, facial hair and scars on his head and face.

He has no distinctive tattoos or birthmarks, and his hair was shaved during his treatment, a news release said.

A photo of the unidentified patient at Providence Saint John’s Health Center. (Providence Saint John’s Health Center)

He was brought to the hospital on Oct. 3 after being found unconscious in a local park.

Family or close friends who can identify this patient can call the hospital ICU at (310) 829-8745 or the hospital main number at (310) 829-5511 and ask for the house supervisor on duty.