Officials are asking the public to stay out of these Los Angeles County beaches due to high levels of bacteria.

People who enter the ocean water during this period could become ill, especially children, the elderly, or those who are immunocompromised, said the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

Although no specific cause for the warnings was given, excessive bacteria and debris can typically seep from nearby city streets and mountain areas, likely contaminating ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers, especially after rainstorms, officials said.

The public is advised to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in these locations:

–Avenue I Storm Drain at Redondo County Beach – 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

–Bluff Cove at Palos Verdes Beach – The entire swim area.

–Hermosa Beach Pier at Hermosa Beach – 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

–Malaga Cove Creek at Palos Verdes Beach – The entire swim area.

–Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach – 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

–Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach – 100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps.

–Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu – 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.

–Malibu Lagoon State Beach at Surfrider Beach – 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

–Sapphire Street Extension at Redondo County Beach – 100 yards up and down the coast of Sapphire Street.

–Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica – 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

“These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested,” the health department said.

Officials have not announced an end date for the ocean water use warnings at this time.

A previous warning for the water at Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey has been lifted after testing showed the water quality fell within safe standards.

The health department tests ocean water bacteria levels regularly and advisories will be lifted once the levels meet standards set by the state of California.

For the latest information on beach closures and warnings, check the L.A. County Department of Health’s website or call the county’s hotline at 1-800-525-5662.