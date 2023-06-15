Santa Monica Beach is seen in a file photo. (Getty Images)

Beachgoers are advised to avoid swimming at several Los Angeles County beaches due to excessive bacteria on Thursday.

The public is advised to stay out of the water at these locations:

-Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

-Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

-Malibu Pier in Malibu

-Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach

-Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

The warning was issued following the confirmation of bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

Oftentimes, the affected waters have heightened levels of “chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers,” health officials said.

The public is asked to avoid swimming, surfing, or playing in these ocean waters.

People who enter the ocean water during this period could become ill, officials warned. Those especially at risk include people with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly.

It’s unclear when the ocean warnings will be lifted.

Warnings for The Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach were lifted Thursday night after recent sample tests showed water quality falling within state standards.

To access the latest updates, closures and beach advisories from the L.A. County Department of Public Health on their website.