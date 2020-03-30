Public called on to donate blood at Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first in a series of blood drives to help meet the demand for donations amid the coronavirus pandemic takes place Monday morning at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum in Yorba Linda.

Four blood drives -- coordinated by the American Red Cross and LifeStream Blood Bank, in partnership with the Richard Nixon Foundation -- will take place between March 30 and April 16, a news release from the Nixon Library announced.

“Strong local responses —Americans helping Americans— will save lives as we combat the Coronavirus,” Nixon Foundation President and CEO Hugh Hewitt said.

The Nixon Library organized the blood drives in response to Surgeon General Jerome Adams’ call for Americans to give blood.

“One blood donation can save up to three people, and it’s something positive we can do mentally while we’re at home and feeling isolated,” Adams said on March 24.

The dates and times of the blood drives are as follows:

March 30 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

March 31 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

April 2 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

April 16 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

All of the blood drives will take place at the Nixon Library located at 18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard.

Donors who are able to are encouraged to give blood at this extreme time of need, the news release stated.

Blood donations are considered an essential health care service and are exempt from California’s statewide stay-at-home order.

More information on registering and making an appointment can be found on the Richard Nixon Foundation website. A spokesperson told KTLA that walks ups are always welcome if appointments are full for any of the above dates.