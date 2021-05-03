Public health officials give update on L.A. County’s progress toward yellow tier

Officials are set to deliver an update at 1 p.m. Monday on Los Angeles County’s progress toward advancing into the yellow tier of the state’s reopening plan, allowing bars without food to reopen indoors and higher capacity at other venues.

Last week, the public health department said L.A. County was on track to move into the yellow tier — the least restrictive under the state system — as early as Wednesday, provided the metrics hold.

In addition to L.A. County, also on track to advance into the yellow tier next week are San Francisco, Marin and Trinity counties in Northern California. They’re set to join Alpine, Lassen, Mendocino and Sierra counties, which as of Monday were the only four in the least-restrictive tier.

As of last week, L.A. County public health officials said they were still working with the Board of Supervisors to draft county-specific rules for further reopening. But they’re likely to largely mirror the guidelines set forth by the state.

Under the state plan, gyms, movie theaters, amusement parks, sports games and other live events, museums, zoos and aquariums can all increase their capacity.

Bars that don’t serve food can also reopen indoors, as can saunas and steam rooms, with capacity limits.

And while the state initially said theme parks and live venues could only allow in-state visitors, the guidance now says out-of-state visitors may attend if they’re fully vaccinated.

Some venues can also increase capacity further if all attendees are fully vaccinated or test negative for coronavirus. Venues are additionally allowed to create vaccinated-only sections, but face coverings will still be required.

But L.A. County health officials say people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks outside, unless they’re in a crowded setting, mirroring guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Check back for updates on this developing story.