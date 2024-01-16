High bacteria levels have prompted Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials to issue ocean water use warnings for several area beaches.

Officials say visitors to Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu and Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey should avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters for the entire swim area.

In Santa Monica, the same warning applies 100 yards up and down the coast from the Santa Monica Pier, the Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach near South Tower 20 and the Ashland Avenue storm drain near South Tower 28.

“These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested,” officials said.

A recent warning for Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro, however, has been lifted.

For information on beach conditions, call 1-800-525-5662 or visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach.