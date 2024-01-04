Shemshad’s Mulberry Molasses and Mulberry Jam food products sold in the Los Angeles area may be contaminated with the bacteria that causes botulism, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The molasses and jam sold at Woodland Hills Market in Woodland Hills, Q Market in Van Nuys and Wholesome Choice Market in Irvine may contain Clostridium botulinum, CDPH said in a news release.

“[The molasses and jam] were produced outside of the CDPH Cannery Program oversight, making them susceptible to contamination with Clostridium botulinum,” CDPH said. “Ingestion of botulism toxin from improperly processed jarred and canned foods may lead to serious illness and death.”

The products come in 16-ounce glass jars dates APR 25 2025, officials said.

“CDPH recommends consumers experiencing any ill effects after consuming this product should consult their health care provider,” officials said.

If you see these products for sale, you’re encouraged to call the CDPH toll-free complaint line at (800) 495-3232.