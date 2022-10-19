A banner for the virtual “Homecoming” event was released by the City of Los Angeles Reparations Advisory Commission.

The public was invited to take part in an interactive event Thursday to discuss the city’s history and the reparations needed to move forward, according to the City of Los Angeles Reparations Advisory Commission.

The virtual event, dubbed “Homecoming,” was described as “an evening of collective memory, shared experience, and envisioning reparations for Black Angelenos within the City of Los Angeles.”

Officials said that everyone would have a chance to share their stories and learn from each other before discussing the next steps for the city.

A banner for the virtual “Homecoming” event was released by the City of Los Angeles Reparations Advisory Commission.

Registration for the meeting, which takes place on Zoom, can be found here.

“Homecoming” is scheduled to take place Thursday at 5:30 p.m.