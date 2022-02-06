Public safety remains a priority before next week’s Super Bowl LVI

Law enforcement agencies have made their presence known in the leadup to Super Bowl LVI, which will be played on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

At the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Los Angeles, numerous Los Angeles Police Department officers could be seen patrolling the area, and the Inglewood Police Department is gearing up to maintain order near SoFi.

The need for public safety was made clear after last week’s NFC Championship Game, when a 49ers fan was left in a coma.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they provided close to 400 personnel to aid the IPD, LAPD, FBI and other agencies in maintaining safety.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 6, 2022.