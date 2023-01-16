Julie Schneiderman and her family were awoken by the sound of crashing and felt the ground rumble just after midnight Monday morning.

“We thought there was an earthquake so our family jumped up, and our dog was barking,” she said.

But this natural disaster was more isolated than any temblor. A large eucalyptus tree, likely 50 feet or taller, had come crashing down on San Rafael Avenue in Pasadena as another round of heavy rain coupled with strong winds hit Southern California.

“We couldn’t see anything because it was dark and (the tree) actually knocked down our street light,” Schneiderman said. Part of the massive tree fell just feet from her children’s bedroom.

Just two weeks ago, Scheiderman says she emailed the City of Pasadena after a neighbor noticed the tree was leaning.

“The inspector came out to determine if it was city property and if we needed an arborist. He hasn’t gotten back to me, but I suppose he will now,” she joked.

The relentless heavy rainfall and winds have kept public works crews busy across the Southland all winter, and the past weekend was no exception as back-to-back storms hit the region.

A large tree crushed several cars at 10th Street and Redondo Avenue in Manhattan Beach. Another tree fell between two homes in the 3000 block of North Belden Drive in Hollywood Hills.

A mudslide blocked a southbound lane of the 5 Freeway from Stadium Way to the 110 Freeway Monday morning, Caltrans tweeted. Two lanes of northbound I-5 were closed near Templin Highway due to a 250-foot mudslide.

Southern California is finally getting a chance to dry out and clean up from the storms with no rain currently in the extended forecast.