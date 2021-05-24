Public’s help sought after 8 Culver City businesses report windows being shattered

An image provided by the Culver City Police Department on May 24, 2021, shows the inside of a business recently vandalized.

Police in Culver City are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vandal responsible for causing more than $10,000 in damage to several businesses over the last several weeks, officials said Monday.

The first vandalisms were reported on April 12 and happened between 8 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. at two businesses in the 11900 block of Washington Boulevard, the Culver City Police Department said in a news release. The businesses reported that their street-facing windows had been shattered.

Then, on the early morning of April 13, three more businesses located on the 12900 and 13100 blocks of Washington Boulevard also reported similar damage to front windows.

Most recently on Thursday evening, a business located in the 12700 block of Washington Boulevard reported its front window being shattered. That same night, two more businesses on the 11900 and 13300 blocks of Washington Boulevard also reported their street facing windows had been shattered by apparent BB gun pellets, police said.

Detectives believe the same vandal may be responsible for all of the recent damages reported by Culver City businesses. After obtaining surveillance video, detectives believe the vehicle used to help commit the vandalisms is a dark-colored possible 2005-2012 Range Rover Sport.

Anyone with information related to the business vandalisms is asked to contact the Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer, Assistant Chief Jason Sims at 310-253-6391 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202 and reference Report #21-0002008.