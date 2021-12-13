Public’s help sought for information in Westwood hit-and-run that left woman seriously injured

Police are asking for the public’s help to provide information about a hit-and-run crash in Westwood that was capture on video and left a woman with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 1:55 p.m. on Oct. 30 when a gray Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on Beverly Glen Boulevard approaching Wellworth Avenue crashed into the victim who was walking westbound across Beverly Glen Blvd, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The woman sustained serious injuries and can be seen in the video getting hit by the car. The driver briefly stopped then fled the scene.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the gray Hyundai Elantra is missing the rear bumper.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding this collision is asked to contact West Traffic Division Detectives, at 213-473-0234, or 213-473-0222and refer to report #21-08-15856.