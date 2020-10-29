Public’s help sought identifying 2 people allegedly involved in assault on Antelope Valley bus

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying these two people after an assault on an Antelope Valley bus.

Lancaster sheriff’s station authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for two people believed to be involved in an assault on an Antelope Valley public bus.

Investigators believe the man pictured in a bulletin released Thursday by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department assaulted a victim on an Antelope Valley Transit Authority bus and then fled the scene with an accomplice.

No information was provided on the victim or any injuries that may have been sustained during the attack.

The suspect was described as a man with short dreadlocks and glasses.

His accomplice, who was also pictured in the police bulletin, was described as a woman with tattoos on her right forearm.

Both people were seen leaving in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Traverse, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or the accomplice is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 661-948-8466. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.