Public’s help sought identifying gunman in 2019 shooting that left man dead in West Covina

The suspect’s vehicle is seen in an image released by the West Covina Police Department.

Police asked the public for help Tuesday in their ongoing search for whoever gunned down a 26-year-old man in West Covina in 2019.

Jaime Fernandez is seen in an image provided by the West Covina Police Department.

El Monte resident Jaime Fernandez was shot and killed while driving his car in the 300 block of South Glendora Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2019, the West Covina Police Department stated in a news release.

Witnesses described the shooter’s vehicle as a black, four-door sedan with more than one person inside.

One of the people in the vehicle was described as a male Hispanic in his mid 30s with a manicured or trimmed beard.

Investigators believe the people who fled may be members or associates of the Puente 13 Blackwood street gang. Witnesses said they saw one of the people using a hand sign believed to be associated with the gang.

Detectives have released surveillance images of the vehicle believed to be used in the shooting in hopes it will provide more leads in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department at 626-939-8557. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.