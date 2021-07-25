Public’s help sought in apparent fatal stabbing of homeless man in Fullerton

Police in Fullerton are asking for the public’s help for information about an apparent fatal stabbing that left a homeless man dead on a sidewalk.

Officers responded to the 400 block of South Lemon Street at about 6:13 a.m. Sunday and found a man laying on the east sidewalk. The man was suffering with what appeared to be stab wounds which caused a significant loss of blood, the Fullerton Police Department said in a news release.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police believe the man was part of the homeless community and was known to frequent the area where he died.

Detectives are investigating a motive for the slaying.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Detective C. Hines at 714-738- 5334. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or visit occrimestoppers.org.