Public’s help sought in case of woman missing from Mission Viejo since 2020

The public’s help is needed in the case of a missing Mission Viejo woman who has not been seen since November 2020, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department reported Tuesday.

Sara Michelle Rose Ray, 31, was last seen leaving her home in the 22000 block of Via Pimento around Nov. 26, 2020, but she wasn’t reported missing until January, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

“Investigators have exhausted leads and are asking the public who may have seen Sara to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department,” officials said in a statement.

Ray is described as Caucasian, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has a “Hello Kitty” tattoo on her left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-4579. Anonymous tips can be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or at occrimestoppers.org.