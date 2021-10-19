Public’s help sought in Culver City armed robbery caught on surveillance video

Police in Culver City are asking for the public’s help to identify a person who committed an armed robbery at a local business.

The robbery took place around 10:25 p.m. on Sunday at a business located at 10800 Washington Blvd., the Culver City Police Department said in a social media post Tuesday.

In the surveillance video, the robber is seen wearing black pants, a black and white hooded sweatshirt with a purple hood, and a dark-colored face mask. The robber appears to be waiting for the store’s clerk to fill a bag and then walks away after grabbing it.

Police said the robber was in possession of a black handgun in the crime and fled in a white Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery, or who may recognize the suspect in the video, is asked to contact the CulverCity Police Department at 310-253-6391, or email tips@culvercity.org.