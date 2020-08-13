Public’s help sought in finding 14-year-old missing El Monte girl

A teenage girl who has not been seen in a couple of days has been reported missing, the El Monte Police Department said in a special bulletin posted on Facebook.

Maylani Leela Cruz, 14, was last seem Sunday at 3 p.m. She was wearing grey sweatpants and a red top.

Maylani is described as Hispanic, weighing about 120 pounds and is 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Anyone with information that will help police locate her is asked to call the El Monte Police Department at 626-580-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call 800-222-8477.