Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who has been hospitalized for three days at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights.

The man is between 55 and 60 years old, is 6 feet tall and weighs 144 pounds, officials said.

He has a slim build, gray hair, beard and mustache and a receding hairline. His eyes were described as being brown or hazel.

The man also had “LGS” tattooed on his right eyebrow, “Fuente” on his right cheek, “SNR,” or possibly “SUR” across his chest, “El Mike” on his right arm and “Robin” on his right hand.

No further details about the man have been released.

Anyone with information about the patient is asked to contact Cristol Perez, a licensed clinical social worker at the hospital.