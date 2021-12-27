Public’s help sought in search for woman who disappeared from West Hollywood area

Authorities asked the public for help Monday in their search for a woman who disappeared from West Hollywood Sunday night.
Thirty-year-old Dalia Taqali was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Genesee Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Taqali is developmentally disabled and suffers from dissociative identity disorder, the Sheriff’s Department stated.
Taqali’s family is concerned for her well-being and is asking for help finding her.
Investigators said she may be headed near the area of Sunset Boulevard and North Curson Avenue in Hollywood.
Taqali stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green backpack, black purse and blue stud earrings on both ears.
Authorities also said Taqali has a scar on her abdominal area and is missing a front tooth.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.