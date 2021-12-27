Public’s help sought in search for woman who disappeared from West Hollywood area

Dalia Taqali is seen in an image provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities asked the public for help Monday in their search for a woman who disappeared from West Hollywood Sunday night.

Thirty-year-old Dalia Taqali was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Genesee Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Taqali is developmentally disabled and suffers from dissociative identity disorder, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Taqali’s family is concerned for her well-being and is asking for help finding her.

Investigators said she may be headed near the area of Sunset Boulevard and North Curson Avenue in Hollywood.

Taqali stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green backpack, black purse and blue stud earrings on both ears.

Authorities also said Taqali has a scar on her abdominal area and is missing a front tooth.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

#LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Dalia Taqali, Los Angeles. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500. pic.twitter.com/Uqw9yuG9Ro — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) December 27, 2021