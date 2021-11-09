Public’s help sought to find Rosemead hit-and-run driver that left 61-year-old pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

LASD released this photo of a car wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in Rosemead on Nov. 8, 2021.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a car that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash in Rosemead that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries on Monday.

The hit-and-run happened about 10:38 a.m. on San Gabriel Boulevard, south of Garvey Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

A 61-year-old Asian man was severely injured in the crash, according to LASD.

The suspect driver fled the scene in a 2009 Nissan Altima, which has since been found.

Anyone with information about the identify of the driver is asked to call Det. Bravo at 626-292-3389.