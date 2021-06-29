Public’s help sought to find teen sisters who went missing in North Hills after argument with their mother: LAPD

The teenage sisters are seen in a photo released by LAPD on June 28, 2021.

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a pair of missing teenage sisters who were last seen early Monday in North Hills after having an argument with their mother during a road trip.

At around 5 a.m., Angie Garcia, 14, and Brenda Castro, 15, were in a car with their mother traveling from San Diego to Oakland when they pulled off the freeway in the North Hills area, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

“An argument ensued between one of the juvenile’s and her mother. The mother stepped away from her vehicle briefly and then soon noticed her vehicle was gone, with the two girls inside,” the LAPD statement read.

The teenagers were last seen in the area of Nordhoff Street and Aqueduct Avenue. Their mother has not seen or heard from them since and is concerned for their safety.

Police said the missing teenage girls were last seen in a 2014 White Dodge Charger, with black racing stripes on the hood, tinted windows and black rims.

Angie Garcia is described as a 14-year-old female Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and grey sweat pants.

Brenda Castro is described as a 15-year-old female Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Angie Garcia and Brenda Castro can contact Devonshire Detectives at 818-832-0609.