Public’s help sought to ID assailant in at least 8 cases of sexual battery in Long Beach: police

Investigators in Long Beach want the public’s help to identify a male attacker who is suspected of committing at least eight sexual batteries against Hispanic women and one teenage girl, police announced Tuesday.

Police were first notified about a sexual battery in September and since then detectives have been able to connect seven other incidents that involved similar circumstances. The incidents took place in September, November and December, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

The attacks happened when the women were alone or with another female in the West Division area of the city.

The assailant is described as a Hispanic teenager or man, between the ages of 17 and 20, police said. He generally targeted women between 6 and 8:30 p.m.

The incidents happened as follows:

On Sep. 18, 2020, officers were dispatched to the area of Locust Avenue and Willard Street. The victim, a 43-year-old woman, told police the suspect grabbed her from behind and thrusted against her.

On Nov. 5, 2020, officers were dispatched to the area of 25th Street and Earl Avenue. The victim, a 37-year-old woman, told police the suspect grabbed her from behind, covered her mouth and thrusted against her.

On Nov. 8, 2020, officers were dispatched to the area 20th Street and Pasadena Avenue. The victim, a 26-year-old woman, told police the suspect grabbed her from behind and thrusted against her.

On Nov. 18, 2020, officers were dispatched to the area of 20th Street and Pasadena Avenue. The victim, a 48-year-old woman, told police the suspect grabbed her from behind, thrusted against her and pushed her down after she tried to defend herself.

On Nov. 29, 2020, officers were dispatched to the area of Hill Street and Locust Avenue. The victim, a 27-year-old woman, told police the suspect grabbed her arms from behind and thrusted against her.

On Nov. 29, 2020, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Burnett Street. The victim, a 31-year-old woman, told police, the suspect grabbed her face from behind and thrusted against her.

On Nov. 29, 2020, a 16-year-old girl was walking in the area of Pine Avenue and Burnett Street when the suspect grabbed her buttocks from behind and took her wallet. The incident was reported several days later, police said.

On Dec. 30, 2020, officers were dispatched to the area of Nevada Street and Earl Avenue. The victim, a 22-year-old woman, told police the suspect grabbed her breasts and buttocks.

Police described the male Hispanic assailant as between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, with thin build. In several incidents, he was seen wearing a face covering, black hoodie with white stripes, and black Vans shoes.

Detectives encourage anyone who may have also been a victim to report the incident immediately by calling Long Beach police dispatch at 562-435-6711. Anyone who may have information about the attacker is asked to call Sex Crimes Detective Gabriel Ruiz at 562-570-7372.