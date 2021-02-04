Sketch released amid search for man who sexually assaulted woman inside her West Hollywood home

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has released a sketch of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman after sneaking into her home in West Hollywood last month.

Deputies responded to the report of a burglary/sexual assault between 11 and 11:55 p.m. on Jan. 21. at a residence in the area of Fountain Avenue and North Olive Drive, the Sheriff’s Department reported earlier this week.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released this sketch in search of a man who sexually assaulted a woman in West Hollywood on Jan. 21, 2021.

The victim, a 28-year-old woman, was inside her home when her attacker got in through the patio sliding door.

“The suspect grabbed the victim by the neck and shoulders and forced her onto the couch in the living room,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release. “The suspect pulled down the victim’s pants and sexually assaulted her, she screamed and was able to break free by hitting him with a candlestick.”

After the assault, the man fled the home on his bicycle in an unknown direction.

He was described as a white or Hispanic male in his early 30s, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was about 5 feet 7 to 11 inches tall, normal build with a possible gut and light complexion. The assailant may have a tattoo on his right arm and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and dark blue jeans.

The man’s bicycle was described as a black crossover/hybrid type bike with medium size tires.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the LASD’s Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273, or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Anonymous tipsters can call 800-222-8477.