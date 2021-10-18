Public’s help sought to ID bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by car in Torrance

(Warning: graphic image below that may be disturbing to some)

The public’s help is being sought to determine the identity of a male bicyclist who is hospitalized after being hit by a car in Torrance, officials announced Monday.

The unidentified man was struck by a car around 9 a.m. Thursday on 223rd and Vermont Avenue, officials from Los Angeles County Health Services said in a media alert that contained the man’s photo.

This photo was released by the Los Angeles County Health Services Department on Oct. 18, 2021.

He had no documentation or evidence of his identity with him or in his property when he was struck by the car.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The man is described as being possibly Asian, between the ages of 50 and 60, with brown eyes, dark brown/gray salt and pepper hair. He is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

No other information was released.

Anyone that may be able to help identify him is asked to contact the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center at 424-306-6310.