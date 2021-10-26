Help sought to find big rig driver who fatally struck woman in South L.A. hit-and-run

LAPD released this image of a tractor-trailer involved in a fatal hit-and-run in South Los Angeles on Oct. 25, 2021.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it needs the public’s help to identify the driver of a big rig that fatally struck a pedestrian in South Los Angeles on Monday and fled the scene.

The deadly hit-and-run happened around 6:40 a.m. when the woman was walking north on Grand Avenue at Gage Avenue, and was hit by the tractor-trailer, LAPD said in a news release.

The big rig was turning right onto Gage from northbound Grand when the crash occurred.

The woman suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, despite being treated by first responders.

Her identity was being withheld pending notification of her family.

LAPD released a still image of the big rig involved in the fatal crash, which appears to be a late model, dark-colored cab with a possible company logo affixed to the driver-side door.

From the photo, the trailer looks white with apparent numbers and/or lettering on the front and sides, police said.

Anyone with information about the driver or the crash is asked to contact Detective Berdin of the LAPD’s Central Traffic Detectives at 213-833-3713.