Public’s help sought to ID driver in deadly Carson street-racing crash on Christmas Day

Authorities on Friday asked for the public’s help in finding a driver in connection with a fatal street-racing crash that happened in Carson on Christmas Day.
The fatal collision happened at 1:46 p.m. on Dec. 25 at 915 E. 230th Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. During the illegal street race, two cars crashed into each other, causing the drivers to lose control and hit a crowd of spectators.
At the time of the crash, hundreds of cars and people were gathered in attendance, and one person who was a spectator died as a result, the Sheriff’s Department reported. At least three others were injured.
The Los Angeles Times. identified the victim as Daniel Patten II, 66, of Long Beach.
After the deadly crash, sheriff’s officials said the suspects got out of the cars and fled the area.
The Sheriff’s Department is asking for anyone with photos, tips or who knows the driver of the black Cadillac sedan involved in the crash to call either Detective Lidman at the Carson Sheriff’s Station at 310-830-1123 ext. 8380 or at grlidman@lasd.org, or Detective Bradshaw at 310-830-1123 ext. 8381, or at shbradsh@lasd.org.
The crash remains under investigation and no further details were available.